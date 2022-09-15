Sachin Tendulkar’s son to play in J P Atray cricket tournament

Top Indian domestic cricketers as well as emerging talents like Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, are expected to play in the 27th All India J P Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament to be played in the Tricity starting September 22.

Tendulkar Jr is currently training with the Goa cricket team and is expected to play in the tournament, which will see a total of 16 teams from all over India.

“Like in the past, top Indian domestic as well as young talents will be seen during the 27th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament to be played from September 22. Arjun Tendulkar, who represents Goa Cricket Association starting this season, is expected to play in the tournament along with other emerging talents from the country. The tournament is an ideal ground for cricketers from all over India to get some vital match practice ahead of the BCCI’s domestic season,” said Vivek Atray, convenor of the tournament.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament. The teams have been divided into four pools of four teams each. Pool A will consist of Punjab Cricket Club, Goa Cricket Association, PSPB and Players Academy XI Delhi.

Pool B will consist of HPCA, JKCA, Minerva Cricket Academy and Delhi Capitals Academy while Pool C will consist of UTCA Chandigarh, Players XI Bihar, Baroda Cricket Association and RBI. Pool D will see the presence of MPCA, CAG Delhi, SPJ Sports Delhi and PCA Colts.

The 12-day tournament will see a total of 31 matches across six venues in the Tricity with PCA, Chandigarh Sports Department and Haryana Sports Department hosting the matches.

In the past, players like Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan and others have played in the tournament.

“The opening match of the tournament will be played between Goa Cricket Association and Players Academy XI Delhi at IS Bindra PCA International Stadium, Mohali. Rest of the matches will be played at six venues: IS Bindra PCA International Stadium, Mohali; Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh; Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula; Maharaja

Yadavindra International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; GMSSS-Sector 26, Chandigarh; and Government College, Ropar.

“The final will be played at IS Bindra PCA International Stadium, Mohali, here on October 3. The winning team will be given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh while the runners-up team will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh,” said Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary of the tournament.

There will also be awards for man of the match for every match and best batsman, best bowler and player of the tournament after the final.