Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh turn back time in nets for Bushfire Bash

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh will be auctioning off a signed stump from their 2011 World Cup win as part of the Big Appeal (Source: cricket.com.au/screengrab) Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh will be auctioning off a signed stump from their 2011 World Cup win as part of the Big Appeal (Source: cricket.com.au/screengrab)

India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set to come out of retirement to play one over of Ellyse Perry for Australia’s bushfire victims in a charity match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI at Junction Oval, Melbourne. Tendulkar’s World Cup-winning teammate Yuvraj Singh is playing as well under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist.

The star Australian women all-rounder Perry will bowl an over to Tendulkar during the innings break of the star-studded charity match with 10 of her Australian teammates on the field.

On Saturday, Yuvraj in a video revealed that Tendulkar batted as long as 40 minutes in the nets to face Perry.

Legendary duo @sachin_rt and @YUVSTRONG12 were back in the nets today! 🙌 Don’t forget to donate to the #BigAppeal to help get the Little Master out of retirement tomorrow! https://t.co/yjZ6XyfVNc pic.twitter.com/4SYwTaadKB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 8, 2020

The proceeds of the match will help victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

Tendulkar and Yuvraj are also auctioning off a signed stump from their 2011 World Cup win as part of the Big Appeal.

Legendary duo @sachin_rt and @YUVSTRONG12 were back in the nets today! 🙌 Don’t forget to donate to the #BigAppeal to help get the Little Master out of retirement tomorrow! https://t.co/yjZ6XyfVNc pic.twitter.com/4SYwTaadKB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 8, 2020

Perry threw out the challenge on social media on Saturday afternoon via a video message that quickly went viral.

“Hey Sachin, it’s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match. I know you’re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval,” she said.

“We’d love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you’ve hit. We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you’re already doing so much for.

ALSO READ | Bushfire Cricket Bash Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch?

“If you’re at all up for it, we’d love to have you out here – I know there’d be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd