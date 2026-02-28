From willows to winners: After J&K’s Ranji Trophy triumph, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan pay tribute

Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar hailed Jammu & Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph on Sunday as a beautiful transition’ from being cricket’s enabler to a champion.

“The Kashmir willows have been a part of many champions’ kits. To see Jammu & Kashmir’s journey from being an enabler of champions, to becoming champions themselves, is beautiful,” the former India captain posted on X. “The season was built on consistency, resilience, and season-long excellence.”

Jammu and Kashmir created history by winning the country’s most prestigious red-ball competition by getting the better of eight-time winners Karnataka on the basis of first-innings lead in the summit clash in Hubballi. J&K posted 584 in the first innings and Karnataka could manage only 293 in response. J&K then opted to bat again and finished on 342/4 in the second innings, leaving a star-studded Karnataka side with no chance of scripting a miracle. Tendulkar also had a special mention for J&K’s star performenr, pacer Auqib Nabi.

“Auqib Nabi’s impact with the ball stood out in a demanding campaign. A historic moment for the team, coaches, and support staff. Journeys like these define the beauty of domestic cricket,” Tendulkar added.

Sourav Ganguly, who has already asked for Nabi to be included in India’s colours, had posted a day earlier: “J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do. They have made that region so proud of them. Tough environment makes tough people. Nabi on his way to national colours… England is the place to start in the summer.”

Former allrounder Yuvraj Singh said he was ‘proud beyond words’ at Nabi’s performance. “Unbelievable! History has been written today! Huge congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team for clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title after 67 long years! Dominating Karnataka with pure grit, heart and unbreakable spirit. Proud beyond words of Auqib Nabi’s fire, Qamran Iqbal’s masterclass and the entire squad and training staff’s belief! J&K cricket has arrived! Keep shining, boys!”

Irfan Pathan, who has been part of J&K’s cricketing journey as a mentor, posted a near 3-minute video about how much it would mean for the region. “My heart is full. Many congratulations Jammu Kashmir cricket for winning the first Ranji trophy. Many more trophies to come,” he wrote.

VVS Laxman wrote on X: “From belief to brilliance this journey is a reminder that dreams backed by hard work and resilience do come true. You have shown that no challenge is too big when a team plays with heart, discipline and unity. A proud defining moment for J&K cricket.” His contemporary Virender Sehwag added: “You have shown that talent knows no boundaries. This is just the beginning the future is bright with fighters like you. Well done to each one of you.”