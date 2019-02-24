Sachin Tendulkar wants two points, I want the World Cup, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that he is not worried about losing two points to Pakistan, unlike his former teammate and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar. Ganguly’s response came two days after the master blaster said that he would India to forfeit two points to Pakistan by not playing them at the upcoming World Cup tournament in May.

Speaking at a promotional event in Kolkata, Ganguly said: “He (Sachin) wants two points against Pakistan, I want the World Cup.”

The issue of whether India should play with Pakistan is being raised after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ganguly further backed India captain Virat Kohli’s view that the players should follow what the country wants and the BCCI decides on the issue. “I think that’s the only way forward. He doesn’t control all these things and for him what he can control is the way they have played and the way they will play. I don’t think he should worry about what’s going to happen. It’s always been the case when India play Pakistan. It’s for the government to take a decision and the cricketers will follow that,” he said.

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad, on Friday, had quipped that Ganguly wants to run for the elections when quizzed about his stance on cricketing ties between the two nations. Responding to Miandad, the former left-handed batsman laughed and said, “I have no reaction to Javed Miandad’s comment. I enjoyed watching him bat. He was a fantastic player for Pakistan.”

Former and current cricketers have expressed varied opinions on severing cricketing ties with Pakistan. The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Friday sent a letter to global cricketing bodies suggesting to cut all ties with Pakistan. He had further raised questions on the security concerns at the global tournament.