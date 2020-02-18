Watch: Sachin Tendulkar’s inspiring speech after winning Laureus Sporting Moment award

Sachin Tendulkar poses with the ‘Best Sporting Moment Award’ during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin (Source: AP) Sachin Tendulkar poses with the ‘Best Sporting Moment Award’ during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin (Source: AP)

India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar received the award for Laureus best sporting moment in last 20 years. Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after Tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner on Monday in Berlin.

After winning the World Cup 2011, Tendulkar was lifted on shoulders by teammates Virat Kohli, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and others as the team took a lap of honour at Wankhede Stadium after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets.

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said after receiving the trophy.

“And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me.”

The German tennis legend asked Tendulkar to share his emotions after winning the coveted World Cup Trophy.

“My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party.

“But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and I wanted to experience it one day and that’s how my journey began.”

Sachin Tendulkar celebrating India’s World Cup victory (Source: AP file) Sachin Tendulkar celebrating India’s World Cup victory (Source: AP file)

“It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope. I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen.”

Sachin Tendulkar arrives for the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany (Source: AP/PTI) Sachin Tendulkar arrives for the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany (Source: AP/PTI)

The 46-year-old also credited the impact evolutionary South African leader Nelson Mandela had on him. The highest run-getter in international cricket met him when he was 19 years old.

“His hardship did not affect his leadership. Out of many messages he left, the most important I felt was that sport has got the power to unite everyone.

“Today sitting in this room with so many athletes, some of them did not have everything but they made the best of everything they had. I thank them for inspiring youngsters to pick a sport of their choice and chase their dreams. This trophy belongs to all of us, it’s not just about me.”

