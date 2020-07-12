Sachin Tendulkar wants ‘umpire’s call’ done away with Sachin Tendulkar wants ‘umpire’s call’ done away with

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has called for the contentious ‘Umpire’s Call’ for the LBW in the Decision Review System (DRS) to be scrapped altogether, terming it as harsh and unfair on players.

What is Umpire’s Call?

‘Umpire’s Call’ is used when the DRS essentially gives the ‘benefit of the doubt’ to the on-field decision in case of inconclusive technological evidence. So when less than 50% of the ball is hitting the stumps, excluding the bails, as per the ball-tracking technology, it’s the umpire’s call. Teams, however, don’t lose out on their reviews in such a case.

Why is Sachin opposed to it?

Sachin reckons that the concept is flawed and argued that if the ball is hitting the stumps, even marginally, during the ball-tracking segment of the DRS, it should be given out. “One thing I don’t agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they’ve been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned. The only reason they (the batsman or the bowler) have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over; just like in Tennis – it’s either in or out, there’s nothing in between,” he said in a video chat with West Indies legend Brian Lara.

What’s the tennis analogy that Sachin is referring to?

Sachin was referring to Hawk Eye that Tennis uses to examine where the ball has landed. But unlike cricket, tennis does not use percentages to determine whether the ball is in or out.

