Sachin Tendulkar played cat and mouse with Shane Warne: Brett Lee

Hailing master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s batting technique, former Australia cricketer Brett Lee revealed how the former Indian cricketer overpowered spin wizard Shane Warne at a time when others failed to read his deliveries.

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, the Australian fast-bowler mentioned that Tendulkar’s approach and technique against Warne would force him to change his length with every delivery.

“He used to advance down the wicket a few times and invited Warne to bowl a fraction too short. Sometimes, he would wait patiently on the back foot and play those beautiful shots,” Lee said.

“It was almost like he was playing cat and mouse with Warne and not many batsmen can play cat and mouse with Shane Warne because he’s so talented. But on days, Sachin Tendulkar was toying with Warne and that does not happen often,” he added.

Lee also spoke about the emotions that Warne felt while bowling against Tendulkar, mentioning the latter was mostly successful in picking his deliveries.

“The way Sachin used to read bowlers out of their hand, the different technique he used to play different balls was pure class. There were times when Warne would try and get the trajectory a bit different through the air and sometimes, he would try and get a few balls to drop. Every time he would try the subtle variations, there was only Sachin who would pick them up.”

“Warne would bamboozle other batsmen around the world, but Sachin would watch the hand much better than most of the other batsmen. Warne hated it, he would come back and say that he tried everything to get Sachin out, but he couldn’t.”

Speaking on his experience against the batting legend, Lee said, “I was 22 years when I got my first opportunity to play against the Little Master. I nicked him off and I thought I’m done. I didn’t care about a Test match since I was so happy to get Sachin Tendulkar out.”

Lee has dismissed Tendulkar five times in twelve Test matches and nine times in 30 ODIs.

