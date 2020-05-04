Sachin Tendulkar vs Lionel Messi: Suresh Raina notes the similarity between the masters

In Frame: Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. In Frame: Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Argentine footballer Lionel Messi are two of the greatest sporting icons, the world has ever seen. While the cricketing legend was awarded with Laureus Award earlier in February this year, Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the record sixth-time last year.

Both own and are synonymous with number 10 jersey on the ground and are worshipped as gods in their respective countries.

Their exploits on the field has left the world in awe and the latest member to join this list is a veteran Indian cricketer and Tendulkar’s former teammate Suresh Raina.

Recently in a live chat with Khaleej Times on Facebook, the Uttar Pradesh based cricketer revealed that he’s a huge fan of Messi and went on to compare him with the batting maestro. He explained that both the athletes have maintained the humbleness despite being ranked at the top.

“I am a big fan of Messi. He is so down to earth, Both Sachin and Messi are very good when it comes to taking care of people around them because in sports you need to be really humble,” said Raina.

“You may be the number one player in the world, but your legacy is very important, You need to show gratitude to everyone,” he added.

Raina further mentioned that being the senior-most member of the 2011 World Cup camp, Tendulkar mentored the Indian unit like the team’s second coach. MS Dhoni-led India had then defeated Sri Lanka to script history and were crowned as World Champions after a long wait of 28 years.

“With Sachin, it’s always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup. He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that, He was like the second coach in the team,” said Raina.

