Watch: Sachin Tendulkar bats after five and a half years, faces Ellyse Perry in Bushfire Bash

Sachin Tendulkar hit Ellyse Perry for a boundary on the first ball (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar hit Ellyse Perry for a boundary on the first ball (Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar faced one over from Australian women cricketer Ellyse Perry (including two balls from Annabel Sutherland) on Sunday at Junction Oval, Melbourne during the innings break of the 10-overs per side Bushfire Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

The Indian cricketing legend revealed during Ponting XI’s first innings that he went against his doctor’s advice to play bat one over against Perry on the latter’s request.

Here’s how the over went —

Ball One: Short of the length and Tendulkar played the leg glance off the hips towards fine leg. The firefighter at the short fine leg could not field it as he went for a boundary.

Ball Two: Short of the length again from Perry and once again Tendulkar worked it towards deep square leg.

Ball Three: Another one on the leg side from Perry and Tendulkar played it late towards the short fine leg. This time the fielder held on to the ball.

Ball Four: Back of the length delivery from Perry. Tendulkar plays the cut shot but the ball gets fielded at the short third man by a firefighter.

Ball Five: Perry handed the ball to Sutherland. Overpitched delivery and Tendulkar played it along the ground towards the cover fielder.

Ball Six: Sutherland pitches that one in block hole but Tendulkar plays it towards the mid-on fielder.

“Yesterday I figured out I could see the ball. At least I’m seeing the ball, I’m not too sure about hitting it or not!” 😂 – @sachin_rt with @bowlologist #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/VDuTfrXXLf — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 9, 2020

The 46-year-old has also put his World Cup-winning stump along with countryman Yuvraj Singh for auction to help bushfires victims. One day before the game, Tendulkar batted for 40 minutes in the nets. Initially, he was asked by Brett Lee to coach the Ponting XI but he batted after more than five and a half years on Perry’s request.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.