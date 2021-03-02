Sachin Tendulkar fans go down memory lane with video chronicling his ‘greatest lesson’

Sachin Tendulkar made his India debut as a 16-year-old in 1989, going on to play for the country till 2013. (File Photos)

Sachin Tendulkar’s journey from his international debut as a 16-year-old in 1989 to his last Test in 2013, encompassing a career that changed cricket and turned a population of a billion into worshippers, has been chronicled by a short video which has been appreciated by one and all.

Some special memories came flooding back.#TheGreatestLesson that I’ll remember for life- one that helped me through many highs & lows on the 22 yards, while playing for India! Chase your dreams but make sure you don’t find shortcuts. The path may be difficult but never give up. https://t.co/VorjCNNClg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 2, 2021

Many emotions as I watch this. Good on you Unacademy for chronicling the journey of the mighty @sachin_rt #TheGreatestLesson #SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/ab9PjlO4Ae — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2021

God ji ki baat hi alag hai, aur is video ki baat toh bilkul niraali hai. Brilliant capture of God ji @sachin_rt’s grit and passion .

Zaroor dekho, this video is GOLD. #TheGreatestLesson#SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/LbtYY6YRiz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 2, 2021

The greatest lesson indeed. By the greatest of all time! Kudos to Unacademy for this outstanding film! @sachin_rt #TheGreatestLesson #SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/nMsSoI9gsH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2021

Even the biggest champions face failure and overcome it, before conquering the world. Super video, with Master Blaster Sachin, by @unacademy. #SachinUnacademyFilm pic.twitter.com/hXOLPpj5IB — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 2, 2021

The video shows Sachin’s initial failures against world class bowlers such as Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram and Shane Warne, eventually cutting to his memorable knocks against the same bowlers.

Sachin Tendulkar signed an endorsement deal with Unacademy, an online educational platform, recently. The deal will see the app’s users coached and mentored by the 47-year-old through a series of live interactive classes.