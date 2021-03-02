scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar fans go down memory lane with video chronicling his ‘greatest lesson’

The video shows Sachin Tendulkar's initial failures against world class bowlers such as Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram and Shane Warne, eventually cutting to his memorable knocks against the same bowlers.

March 2, 2021 1:24:14 pm
tendulkarSachin Tendulkar made his India debut as a 16-year-old in 1989, going on to play for the country till 2013. (File Photos)

Sachin Tendulkar’s journey from his international debut as a 16-year-old in 1989 to his last Test in 2013, encompassing a career that changed cricket and turned a population of a billion into worshippers, has been chronicled by a short video which has been appreciated by one and all.

The video shows Sachin’s initial failures against world class bowlers such as Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram and Shane Warne, eventually cutting to his memorable knocks against the same bowlers.

Sachin Tendulkar signed an endorsement deal with Unacademy, an online educational platform, recently. The deal will see the app’s users coached and mentored by the 47-year-old through a series of live interactive classes.

