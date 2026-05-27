Sachin Tendulkar lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Nothing short of spectacular’

The prolific Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drew big praises from the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself after his blistering 97 runs off 29 deliveries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sooryavanshi slammed 12 sixes and 5 fours and just missed out on equalling or crossing Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century in 30 balls.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!,” Tendulkar posted on X.