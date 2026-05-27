Sachin Tendulkar lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Nothing short of spectacular’

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The prolific Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drew big praises from the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself after his blistering 97 runs off 29 deliveries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sooryavanshi slammed 12 sixes and 5 fours and just missed out on equalling or crossing Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century in 30 balls.
“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!,” Tendulkar posted on X.
Sooryavanshi also broke Gayle’s 14-year-old record for sixes hit in an IPL season. Gayle had hit 59 maximums in the 2012 season of the IPL. Sooryavanshi had started on 53 sixes before the start of the match. Even before the end of the first 10 overs of the match, the teenager had gone past it.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does.
That innings was nothing short of spectacular!
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2026
The onslaught also took Sooryavanshi to the top of the Orange Cap standings with 680 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 242.85. His 97 is the second-highest individual score for Rajasthan in an IPL knockouts/playoffs match just behind 106* runs by Jos Buttler against RCB in the qualifier 2 in IPL 2022.
Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League Eliminator The winner of this contest will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 here on May 29.
RR had their regular skipper Riyan Parag returning to the playing eleven after a brief hamstring injury trouble along with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. For SRH, Praful Hinge made a comeback.
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