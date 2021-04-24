scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to donate plasma on his 48th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar thanked the doctors who helped him recover from the Covid-19 virus and urged recovered fans to donate plasma on his 48th birthday

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 24, 2021 3:12:00 pm
sachin tendulkar, sachin tendulkar birthday, sachin tendulkar covid 19, sachin tendulkar hospitalised, sachin tendulkar plasma donation, sachin tendulkar coronavirusSachin Tendulkar thanks fans for their wishes on his birthday (Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

Celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked his well-wishers with a video posted on his official social media handles.

In the video, he thanked the doctors and the medical staff who helped him recover from the virus during the 21-day quarantine. Also, amidst an alarming increase in cases, he urged people who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma to help in the treatment of others who are affected by it.

“Last year, I had inaugurated a plasma donation centre. It was their message, if plasma is given at right time, patients can recover faster. When permissible, I am doing to donate. I have had a talk with doctors relating to that. To people who have recovered from Covid-19, you should also consult your doctor and when permissible donate blood,” the Little Master said in the video. Earlier this month, the 48-year-old was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

The cricket fraternity led the wishes on his birthday with #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar, #MasterBlaster and #HappyBirthdayLegend topping Twitter trends on Saturday. Here are some of the top tweets:

Last month, Tendulkar played in the Road Safety series and led India Legends to victory in the final. Along with him, his teammates Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Subramaniam Badrinath also tested positive for the virus.

