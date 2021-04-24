Watch: Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to donate plasma on his 48th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar thanks fans for their wishes on his birthday (Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

Celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked his well-wishers with a video posted on his official social media handles.

In the video, he thanked the doctors and the medical staff who helped him recover from the virus during the 21-day quarantine. Also, amidst an alarming increase in cases, he urged people who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma to help in the treatment of others who are affected by it.

“Last year, I had inaugurated a plasma donation centre. It was their message, if plasma is given at right time, patients can recover faster. When permissible, I am doing to donate. I have had a talk with doctors relating to that. To people who have recovered from Covid-19, you should also consult your doctor and when permissible donate blood,” the Little Master said in the video. Earlier this month, the 48-year-old was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It’s made my day special. I am very grateful indeed. Take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/SwWYPNU73q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2021

The cricket fraternity led the wishes on his birthday with #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar, #MasterBlaster and #HappyBirthdayLegend topping Twitter trends on Saturday. Here are some of the top tweets:

#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar Paaji.

May you remain healthy and happy. On your birthday it’s my wish and prayer that just like you took our cricket team out of trouble many times, we as a nation are quickly able to come out of the challenging situation we are going through. pic.twitter.com/MV24yKtZEY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2021

One of the greatest to have ever played the game and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2021

Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes ❤️🤗 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/7XmFo05Lpv — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2021

Warm birthday wishes @sachin_rt May God shower you with blessings today and always. Have a happy, healthy and a exceptional year Sach. pic.twitter.com/LazX3Pkeiz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2021

Happy birthday to a great player and super team mate ..wishing u a healthy life ahead @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2021

Sending you best wishes for your birthday 🎂 praying for you good health wealth and happiness ##happy birthday paaji @sachintendulkar 🏏🏏🏏 https://t.co/X7uvseU4AB — munaf patel (@munafpa99881129) April 24, 2021

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many generations. Wishing you good health and happiness, Sachin Paaji.@sachin_rt — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 24, 2021

Sachin paaji!! Sending you best wishes on your birthday! Praying for your good health, wealth & happiness. Happy birthday paaji!🎂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/7G2jiavsF7 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2021

Last month, Tendulkar played in the Road Safety series and led India Legends to victory in the final. Along with him, his teammates Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Subramaniam Badrinath also tested positive for the virus.