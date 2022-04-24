Sachin Tendulkar turns 49: Wishes pour in on legend’s birthday

If there is one name that can get a stadium on its feet, that is Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster turned 49 on Sunday.

6⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches

3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ international runs

1⃣0⃣0⃣ international tons

2⃣0⃣1⃣ international wickets Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022

To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday @sachin_rt ! Wishing you the best! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 24, 2022

The former Indian cricketer, who was born on April 24, 1973, made the cricket pitch all about himself throughout his career and even after that, his charisma hasn’t died down.

Happy birthday to a living legend! Sachin Tendulkar's only ODI ton in Australia came, of course, in a final. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2022

(1/3) Happiest birthday to arguably India's most loved sportsperson, @sachin_rt. No other athlete has had the kind of positive impact you made on a nation and its citizens. Your almost mythical talent coupled with the quiet determination which was evident in your every — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 24, 2022

During his 24-year career, Tendulkar had accumulated 34357 runs in international cricket and that is more than any other batsmen in the world. He holds the record of most runs in one-day internationals and Test cricket. In ODIs, he has scored 18426 while in Test he has scored 15921 runs.

A knock equal to life lessons 💙 He showed us the path to be disciplined enough to avoid those creamy drives through the cover region in a beautiful & memorable knock of 241*, laced with 33 4️⃣s. Skills, courage, patience & determination HBD @sachin_rt ❤pic.twitter.com/hj2KZ1vcPV — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 24, 2022

Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji! You are an inspiration… your humility is admirable, your guidance invaluable. It’s always a pleasure to spend time with you and learn more about the game. pic.twitter.com/J0E3eRequ2 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 24, 2022

Apart from these, he was the first batsman to score a double hundred in one-day internationals. He achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

A true legend & an even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt. God bless! pic.twitter.com/FPJQmZwm40 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2022

Happy birthday paaji!! Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. May you have the best day!! 🎂🎂@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Iw7veGLXOT — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2022

In ODIs, the Little Master has 49 hundreds while in Test cricket he has 51 hundreds which combine for a record 100 international centuries, a record that no one is even close to matching.

One of the greatest batters that India ever produced… 🏏 …but also an entertaining occasional bowler 😉 Happy birthday, @sachin_rt 🎂 — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2022

Happy Birthday Paji @sachin_rt . Wishing you the best of health & happiness always. You are & will always remain the true icon of cricket. Keep shining! Keep inspiring us all! #HappyBirthdaySachin 🙌🤗 pic.twitter.com/pmgRX274Is — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 24, 2022

Tendulkar made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 in Lahore and since then captured the imagination of everyone.

A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt.

May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/IUIzCHJ6BL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2022

Happy birthday to my hero and inspiration and one of the nicest persons I know . May you always have great health , love and happiness 🤗@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Uch6NWGuee — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) April 24, 2022

During his 24-year-long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Happy Birthday Paji .. aap ko duniya bhar ki sab Khushiyaa mille..Have a great day ahead.. once u r out of the bubble, we shall celebrate.. love always @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Master 🏏 pic.twitter.com/KcLXeBYRmp — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2022

There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt 🙏

Wishing you a very happy birthday 🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/qc47WPEoZM — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 24, 2022

After retirement in 2013, Tendulkar has received the Bharat Ratna award, is a member of the parliament and owner of various teams in different leagues. Sachin was last seen playing in Road Safety World Series in 2021, where he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians.