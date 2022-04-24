scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Sachin Tendulkar turns 49: Wishes pour in on legend’s birthday

Former and current India players took to their social media to extend birthday wishes to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 49 on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk |
April 24, 2022 12:34:50 pm
Sachin TendulkarAbhishek Satam gives final touches to unique art work made using paper tea cups, on the eve of Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, at Parel in Mumbai. (PTI)

If there is one name that can get a stadium on its feet, that is Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster turned 49 on Sunday.

The former Indian cricketer, who was born on April 24, 1973, made the cricket pitch all about himself throughout his career and even after that, his charisma hasn’t died down.

During his 24-year career, Tendulkar had accumulated 34357 runs in international cricket and that is more than any other batsmen in the world. He holds the record of most runs in one-day internationals and Test cricket. In ODIs, he has scored 18426 while in Test he has scored 15921 runs.

Apart from these, he was the first batsman to score a double hundred in one-day internationals. He achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

In ODIs, the Little Master has 49 hundreds while in Test cricket he has 51 hundreds which combine for a record 100 international centuries, a record that no one is even close to matching.

Tendulkar made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 in Lahore and since then captured the imagination of everyone.

During his 24-year-long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

After retirement in 2013, Tendulkar has received the Bharat Ratna award, is a member of the parliament and owner of various teams in different leagues. Sachin was last seen playing in Road Safety World Series in 2021, where he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

