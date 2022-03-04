Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Shane Warne: ‘You always had a special place for India’

After Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52, Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed grief and shock at the development.

“Shocked, stunned & miserable…,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

“Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.

“Gone too young,” he added.

Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar remained good friends even after retiring from international cricket. Even after being thrashed mercilessly by the master blaster on Australia’s tour of India in late 1990s and famously in a one-day tournament in Sharjah, the duo has enjoyed a good camaraderie.

In fact, Warne had also picked Sachin Tendulkar to bat for his life. “If I want someone to bat for my life day in, day out, I would send Tendulkar, he was a class act,” Warne told NDTV.”

Warne, one of the greatest cricket players in history who helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and was part of five Ashes-winning teams during his career, has died. He was 52.

Fox Sports television, which employed Warne as a commentator, quoted a family statement as saying he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”