Sachin Tendulkar to felicitate U-19 women’s World Cup winning cricketers in Ahmedabad

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers will felicitate the women’s T20 World Cup winning U-19 cricketers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand.

“It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Monday.

Shah on Sunday had also announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire squad following its title winning performance.

“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” he had tweeted after India’s triumph.

The secretary had also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday. “I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration,” he had added.

India beat England in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Chasing a meagre 69, India lost Shafali Verman and Shweta Sehrawat early. But G Trisha and Soumya Tiwari built a solid partnership to guide India home.

India bowled out England for a paltry 68 after England’s batting once again faltered in a crunch game. Titas Sadhu did the damage early on and picked up the in-form Liberty Heap in the first over and off-spinner Archana Devi also bowled well to dent England right at the start. The rest of the bowlers chipped in with regular breakthroughs as the England batting lineup had no answers.