Monday, May 16, 2022
Sachin Tendulkar to continue as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador for 20th year

The iconic cricketer has been associated with UNICEF for long for various causes. In 2003, he was chosen to take lead in the initiative to create awareness and promote polio prevention in India.

By: PTI |
May 16, 2022 7:12:28 pm
In his almost two-decade-long partnership with UNICEF, Sachin has been vital in furthering the campaigns, especially the ones aimed at providing better future for underprivileged children. (File)

Sachin Tendulkar will continue as UNICEF’s ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ for a record 20th year, working for the welfare of underprivileged children.

“It’s been great working with UNICEF all these years. Wonderful memories of the impactful work the team has executed. The efforts towards giving wings to children’s dreams are very satisfying. Looking forward to our next phase of partnership,” Tendulkar tweeted.

The iconic cricketer has been associated with UNICEF for long for various causes. In 2003, he was chosen to take lead in the initiative to create awareness and promote polio prevention in India.

Later in 2008, he was roped in to create and promote hygiene and sanitation among communities and has been continuing to do so over the years.

In 2013, he was appointed UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia to advocate good hygiene and sanitation across the region.

In 2019, he went on a three-day trip to Nepal to raise awareness for UNICEF Nepal’s ‘Bat for Brain Development’ campaign.

In his almost two-decade-long partnership with UNICEF, he has been vital in furthering the campaigns, especially the ones aimed at providing better future for underprivileged children.

