Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid 19, goes into home isolation

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19 after developing mild symptoms. He took to Twitter to confirm the news on Saturday morning.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms,” the 47-year-old wrote on his twitter handle.

“All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he further wrote in his official statement.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

“Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols,” a source close to family told PTI on Saturday.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran’s tournament in Raipur.

