Complicated technique but an organised mindset sets Steve Smith apart, says Sachin Tendulkar

The Steve Smith double century at Old Trafford that continued his brilliant Ashes campaign has generated wonder Down Under and in rest of the cricketing world with Australia media branding him a modern-day Don Bradman and former cricketers are heaping praises on him.

Impressed by Smith’s superb show, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to explain what sets Steve Smith apart. “COMPLICATED TECHNIQUE but an ORGANIZED MINDSET is what sets @stevesmith49 apart. Incredible comeback!,” Tendulkar tweeted.

COMPLICATED TECHNIQUE but an ORGANIZED MINDSET is what sets @stevesmith49 apart. Incredible comeback!#ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/02MNGkYQ7y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2019

The Depression-era Bradman’s batting average of 99.94 invites no comparison but Smith’s feats in England mark him out as the next most effective tormenter of the nation’s bowlers. Back at the crease after missing the third test through concussion, his 211 propelled him to 589 runs for the series at an average of 147.25, leaving England’s Headingley saviour Ben Stokes (327 at 81.75) well behind in second place.

Here’s what the cricketing world is saying about Smith:

SMITH what have u been eating @stevesmith49 scoring 100s like Boss.. what a PLAYER #Ashes2019 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith missed Test cricket.

But Test cricket missed him a lot more. He’s back and how. Double Ton. Legend. #TheAshes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 5, 2019

Another day, another 200 @stevesmith49 on 🔥 a great example of some players being very superstitious- that’s why I feel the stem guards should be attached/fixed to the helmet ⛑ #compulsory https://t.co/FGmj8Gw39Q — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 6, 2019

A pleasure to watch .. Hate saying that about an Aussie but you can only admire a player with so much skill,discipline,concentration & ridiculous hand eye coordination !!! @stevesmith49 you are a Freak .. #Ashes #200 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 5, 2019

Only Bradman (19) and England’s Jack Hobbs (12) have more Ashes hundreds. Smith’s three double centuries against England is second only to Bradman’s record five, while his 11th Ashes ton moved him past Steve Waugh’s 10 into outright third overall.

