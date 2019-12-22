Anything for Team India: When Sachin Tendulkar battled cramps, diarrhoea

Sachin Tendulkar bats vs Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup (File Photo) Sachin Tendulkar bats vs Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup (File Photo)

How Sachin Tendulkar battled cramps to score an epic 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup is part of Indian cricket history, but the maestro revealed in an interview on Saturday that he risked his health in the next match vs Sri Lanka as well.

Tendulkar was forced to carry tissue paper with him before and during the match against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg as he was suffering from a bout of diarrhoea. And he scored 97 in India’s 183-run win.

“Pakistan is the only game that I have ever taken a runner in my life. That was the World Cup game I couldn’t even stand and it felt like someone has tied 500 kg weights. You can check with our then physio Andrew Leipus,” Tendulkar said during India Today’s special programme ‘Inspiration’, recollecting an innings remembered for his six off Shoaib Akhtar over third man.

“I was cramping ….and I took a quick single which wasn’t a wise thing to do. As it happened I collapsed and I said I can’t go on like this and I tried standing up and I couldn’t. So I thought because of cramping, the damage done was severe,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar’s 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa is the highest runs scored by an individual in a single edition but there were two matches where the maestro pushed his body beyond its limit.

Tendulkar believes that both Centurion, where India played Pakistan, and Johannesburg, where they played Sri Lanka, being at high altitudes delayed his recovery.

Before the Sri Lanka match, Tendulkar said he took too much fluid to recover from cramps and it boomeranged.

“I had a tummy problem. Because I didn’t want to cramp in the next match, I kept having so much salt (water) and I had terrible diarrhoea,” he said.

Asked did he have second thoughts going out to bat in a physical situation like that, Tendulkar, the eternal teamman, said: “Those are the challenges you face when you have to go out there and play, no matter what if I was able to stand there, bat or not. I was always going to go out there on the field.”

