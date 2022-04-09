Sachin Tendulkar takes a walk down the memory lane on ‘bus no 315’

India legend Sachin Tendulkar took a nostalgic ride down memory lane to the time when he used to travel by bus to reach Shivaji Park, where he was taught the hard yards by coach Ramakant Achrekar.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Tendulkar recalled how he had to commute during his childhood days ‘Bus No. 315’ and even talked about his “favourite seat”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Tendulkar was an icon player of the Mumbai Indians since the first edition in 2008 before he went on to win the title in his last IPL in 2013.

“I have been a part of the Mumbai Indians team since its inception and am delighted to continue my association. This season with Mumbai Indians will be a different experience for me and I look forward to closely interacting with the experienced support staff and sharing my learnings with the exciting youngsters in the team,” said Tendulkar.