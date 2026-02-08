‘Cricket’s global rise accelarates’: Sachin Tendulkar lauds USA’s efforts in T20 World Cup match vs India

India won the match by 29 runs but they were tottering at 77/6 at one point batting first. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

India great Sachin Tendulkar lauded India for keeping calm in the face of jeopardy in their T20 World Cup opener against USA while lauding the latter for the almighty scare they gave the defending champions. India won the match by 29 runs but they were tottering at 77/6 at one point batting first.

It was only a miraculous rescue act from captain Suryakumar Yadav that got them to a score of 161/9. The USA never really looked capable of pulling off an upset with the bat. “A tense start, but a calm finish for Team India,” said Tendulkar in a post on X. “When new teams step up to the occasion, cricket’s global rise accelerates – @usacricket did that yesterday, and their energy and enthusiasm was promising! They came close to giving us some nervous moments, but @surya_14kumar’s experience and composure under pressure guided India to a respectable total. Our bowlers did the rest for us. Well done Team India, always good to start on a winning note!”