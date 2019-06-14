Sachin Tendulkar sues Australian bat manufacturers over conflict in image rights

Sachin Tendulkar has reportedly sued Australian manufacturer Spartan over a conflict in image rights, with the bat-makers failing to pay $2 million in royalties since 2016.

News Agency Reuters reports that Spartan Sports International and Tendulkar have been in contract since 2016, with the legendary Indian batsman agreeing to promotional tours and letting the manufacturers use his image, in return for a million dollars a year. Tendulkar has appeared for promotional events in London and his hometown of Mumbai.

However, the Australian brand has not paid Tendulkar the fees, despite a request being put in in September 2018. Upon receiving no response, Tendulkar’s representatives ended the agreement. However, Spartan continued the production and sales of Sachin-branded merchandise.

Tendulkar’s legal team on June 5 filed a lawsuit, stating there have been unfulfilled promises and breaches of contract on behalf of Spartan. A court appearance has been scheduled for June 26. Neither party has commented on the conflict so far.

Tendulkar became the world’s leading run-scorer in tests and one-day internationals, with more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries, in a 24-year career that ended in 2013. In 2012, he was made an honorary member of the Order of Australia, one of the country’s highest civil awards. The court website showed the lawsuit was filed on June 5, with the first court date in Sydney on June 26.