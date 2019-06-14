Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar sues Australian bat manufacturers over conflict in image rightshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-sues-australian-bat-manufacturers-over-conflict-in-image-rights/

Sachin Tendulkar sues Australian bat manufacturers over conflict in image rights

Sachin Tendulkar has reportedly sued Australian manufacturer Spartan over a conflict in image rights, with the bat-makers failing to pay $2 million in royalties since 2016.

Spartan Sports International and Tendulkar have been in contract since 2016. (Source: Express Archive)

Sachin Tendulkar has reportedly sued Australian manufacturer Spartan over a conflict in image rights, with the bat-makers failing to pay $2 million in royalties since 2016.

News Agency Reuters reports that Spartan Sports International and Tendulkar have been in contract since 2016, with the legendary Indian batsman agreeing to promotional tours and letting the manufacturers use his image, in return for a million dollars a year. Tendulkar has appeared for promotional events in London and his hometown of Mumbai.

However, the Australian brand has not paid Tendulkar the fees, despite a request being put in in September 2018. Upon receiving no response, Tendulkar’s representatives ended the agreement. However, Spartan continued the production and sales of Sachin-branded merchandise.

Tendulkar’s legal team on June 5 filed a lawsuit, stating there have been unfulfilled promises and breaches of contract on behalf of Spartan. A court appearance has been scheduled for June 26. Neither party has commented on the conflict so far.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Tendulkar became the world’s leading run-scorer in tests and one-day internationals, with more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries, in a 24-year career that ended in 2013. In 2012, he was made an honorary member of the Order of Australia, one of the country’s highest civil awards. The court website showed the lawsuit was filed on June 5, with the first court date in Sydney on June 26.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Assam cricketer takes 10 wickets in an innings
2 Ten members of Papua New Guinea’s U19s suspended for stealing
3 West Indies and India to kick off World Test Championship