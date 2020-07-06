scorecardresearch
Sachin Tendulkar always forced me to take first strike: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly said Sachin had two answers to why he never wanted to take first strike. The only way to make him take strike was to walk past him to the non-striker's end when he would already be on TV.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 6, 2020 3:26:51 pm
India Sachin Tendulkar never wanted to take strike for the first ball, confirmed Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo/ICC)

The only way to make Sachin Tendulkar take strike for the first ball of the innings would be to leave him stranded on the striker’s end when the television cameras would already be on him, said Sourav Ganguly. Speaking on a BCCI video chat with Mayank Agarwal, Ganguly said Tendulkar always made him take strike.

“Always,” said Ganguly when asked by Mayank Agarwal if Sachin forced him to take strike in ODIs.

“He had an answer to that. I use to tell him, ‘Sometimes you also face the first ball’. He had two answers to it, one — he believed that if his form was good, he should continue and remain at the non-striker’s end and then if his form wasn’t good, he said ‘I (Sachin) should remain at the non-striker’s end because it takes the pressure off’.

READ | Tendulkar was too involved in his performances, Ganguly used to lead quietly: Madan Lal

“So, he had an answer for both — good form and bad form. Until and unless someone walked past him and went and stood at the non-striker’s end and he was already on TV and he would be forced to take the strike. That has happened one or two times. I have just walked past him and stood at the non-striker’s end,” the former India captain said.

Tendulkar and Ganguly, one of the most successful opening pairs in limited-overs cricket, opened for India in 136 innings, amassing 6,609 runs — the most by an opening batting pair in the world in ODIs.

