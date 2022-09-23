Sachin Tendulkar slams 20-ball 40 in RSWS; ‘Pick him for T20 World Cup,’ says social media

Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years when he smashed a blistering 40 off just 20 balls at a strike rate of nearly 200 against England Legends in the Road Safety World Series on Thursday.

The maestro may have retired from international cricket in 2013 but his knock which included three fours and as many sixes showed that he can still wield the willow like a magician.

In one over against Chris Tremlett, Tendulkar went berserk hitting two sixes and a boundary. The second maximum has since then gone viral with fans comparing it with Tendulkar’s famous innings at Sharjah in 1998 ( Desert Storm ) where he famously danced down the track.

The match between India Legends and England Legends was reduced to 15 overs per side. Batting first, India notched up 170/5 on the scoreboard. England faltered in the run-chase and were restricted to 130/6 in 15 overs

Tendulkar is leading defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS).

The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 is being played across various venues.

The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India.