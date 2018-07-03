Sachin Tendulkar meets Shah Rukh Khan: When one king meets another

Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan posed for a selfie this past week. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan posed for a selfie this past week. (Source: Instagram)

God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar and ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan came together to post a picture together wearing ethnic caps for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party. The picture was shared by the Master Blaster on his Instagram account on Monday night.

Tendulkar captioned the picture as “Jab SRK met SRT” and had garnered over 700,000 likes at the time of writing and thousands of comments such as, “King of cricket @sachintendulkar ND king of acting @iamsrk in one frame 💓💓😍😍😍” and “Two living legends in one frame”. Earlier, Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor had posted a picture wearing the same style of hats which were distributed to the guests for the pre-engagement party.

The two stars of Indian sport and entertainment coming together is a major throwback to their time spent together on the set of a soft drink brand in 1999. Both were part of the commercial shoot for the company prior to the World Cup with SRK grabbing limelight with hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge while SRT remained India’s biggest hope and star with Team India going into the 1999 World Cup in England. In the edition, India advanced from Group A alongside South Africa and Zimbabwe but finished a disapppointing bottom of the pyramid in the newly introduced Super Six format with each team playing each other in a round robin format. Tendulkar scored the first century of the tournament – an unbeaten 140 runs against Kenya – to get India off the mark in flying colours. However, things didn’t finish well even with Rahul Dravid, recent inductee into the ICC Hall of Fame, top-scoring wth 461 runs. Australia went on to lift the World Cup by beating Pakistan in a one-sided final.

