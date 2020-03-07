Sachin-Sehwag blitz, Chanderpaul’s stance, Zak’s yorker: How the 90’s came back with Road Safety Series

India Legends vs West Indies legends was a match filled with nostalgia. (Screengrabs) India Legends vs West Indies legends was a match filled with nostalgia. (Screengrabs)

Sachin Tendulkar showed his class, Virender Sehwag opened his account with a boundary, Zaheer Khan delivered a fiery yorker while Yuvraj Singh batted with elegance. No, this isn’t a script from an India match from the bygone era but moments from a memorable first match between India Legends and West Indies Legends in the Road Safety Series World T20 2020.

Fans were given a taste of the good old days when the evergreen Shivnarine Chanderpaul also batted with his same old style.

The 45-year-old showed no signs of rustiness and top-scored for the Windies with a fluent 61 off 41 balls which included six boundaries and two maximums. Courtesy of his knock West Indies posted a competitive 150/8 in their 20 overs.

Chanderpaul in the inaugural match of Road Safety World Series scored a well made 50 of just 33 balls at a strike rate of 150. He ran 20 runs in 1s and 2s.

For India, Zaheer Khan was the star on the field with a stunning catch to get rid of Ricardo Powell and a fiery yorker which castled Ridley Jacobs.

Coming out to bat amidst massive roars the famed Indian opening pair of Sachin and Sehwag cut loose and together destroying opponent, almost sealing the game.

The sight of Sehwag smashing Pedro Collins for a first-ball four sent fans into a tizzy. Unperturbed by the occasion the right-hander was heard humming a tune just like it used to be.

The one thing that can’t be changed.

While Sachin scored a masterful 36 off 29 ( seven fours), Sehwag bludgeoned his way to a brisk fifty.

It was Sehwag who finished it off in style with a boundary over extra cover to seal the deal with four runs. While he remained unbeaten on 74 off 57 balls, for India legends, it was a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

However, more than the result this match will be best remembered for its sheer moments of nostalgia. For example, Sachin and Sehwag walking together for the first time since the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede.

Or Sachin going berserk and smashing Tino Best for three consecutive boundaries and Wankhede erupting in chants of – ‘Sachin…Sachin’

Some of the shots that Tendulkar played also made it seem like he was never out of touch from the game.

This shot has a separate fanbase.

Vintage Little Master Strokes @sachin_rt @virendersehwag

Towards the end, even Yuvraj Singh had joined the party with a six back past the bowler for half-a-dozen.

An overjoyed Tendulkar spoke after the match and said: “It’s fantastic to see a full house. It’s special to be back here after 2013. The atmosphere was buzzing througout the game. We have to enjoy ourselves, give our best. I played one over in Australia, but I had to borrow everything while playing there. I am so happy this tournament is happening, it’s all about awareness. You can’t things for granted while driving, you need to be aware and follow the rules. Zak couldn’t hear me at all, but that was a magnificent catch by him. We need to celebrate tonight just because of that catch. Through this medium, sport has a power to bring everyone together. Although India is not playing, the crowd should come out and support us.”

