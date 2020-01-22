Sachin Tendulkar believes he ‘chose the right cause’ for Bushfire Cricket Bash

Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his excitement and belief in providing for the “right cause” on Wednesday as he hoped that the charity match for Australia’s bushfire victims, also known as the Bushfire Cricket Bash, goes a long way in providing relief.

Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will don the coach’s hats on February 8 when the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI will go head-to-head against one another.

“Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend. Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will go a long way in providing relief to the people and wildlife in Australia,” Tendulkar tweeted in reply to Ponting’s tweet lauding the 46-year-old.

Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend.

Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia. https://t.co/dx4EnHPNvN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 22, 2020

Tendulkar and Walsh will coach cricketing legends such as Ponting, Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, and Michael Clarke, among others. Earlier, in a bid to raise money for the victims, Warne had even auctioned his Baggy Green.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash is one of three headline acts on cricket’s day of giving — “The Big Appeal”. The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women’s Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The massive devastation caused by the bushfires in Australia has sent shock waves in the entire world and the sports fraternity is attempting to raise money to assist those affected by the tragedy.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, cricketer Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short have already done their bit by donating money for the cause. Before the start of Australian Open, tennis greats like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams also raised money through their charity match called “Rally For Relief”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd