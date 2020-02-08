Sachin Tendulkar returns to cricket pitch: ‘For one over only’

Sachin Tendulkar last played competitive international cricket in November 2013. (Source: Express Photo) Sachin Tendulkar last played competitive international cricket in November 2013. (Source: Express Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar will come out of retirement and once again hold the cricket bat on the 22 yards during the charity fixture at Junction Oval, Melbourne on Sunday. The former India batsman agreed to a challenge by Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry to face one over and the contest will be held in the mid-game interval.

This video made my day, Saw Sachin Tendulkar with the bat, My life is great again. Look at the sweet timing off the middle of bat.

Badly want to travel back in time to watch @sachin_rt bat 🔙⏰ @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/ihgQaueHbp — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 8, 2020

Perry threw out the challenge on social media on Saturday afternoon via a video message that quickly went viral.

The Australian women’s team will first face England and then be on hand for the 10-over a side charity match also at the same venue. Tendulkar had earlier agreed to coach the Ricky Ponting-led side in the charity match. The other side will be coached by Tim Paine with Adam Gilchrist leading the side.

Perry, on social media, extended the challenge to Tendulkar.

“Hey Sachin, it’s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match,” she said.

“I know you’re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval.”

“We’d love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you’ve hit.”

“We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you’re already doing so much for.

“If you’re at all up for it, we’d love to have you out here – I know there’d be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything.”

Tendulkar, who last played competitive international cricket in November 2013, in his reply said: “Sounds great Ellyse,” said the 46-year-old Tendulkar. “I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).”

“Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle.”

Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle. You can get involved & donate now on https://t.co/IObcYarxKr https://t.co/gl3IVirCBY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 8, 2020

The Bushfire Bash, a charity match organised to raise funds for the Australian Bushfires victims, has captured the fans’ attention from across the globe as some of the greatest players from the previous era are all set to take the field once again.

