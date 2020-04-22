Sachin Tendulkar reminds ICC of his match-winning last over in 1993

Sachin Tendulkar bowls the last over in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal (Screengrab) Sachin Tendulkar bowls the last over in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal (Screengrab)

By the age of 20, Sachin Tendulkar had scored 4132 runs for India and had a Test batting average of 50.57, ICC said, following the #MeAt20 social media trend. Sachin had also bowled a match-winning last over for India in an ODI against South Africa by the time he was 20, he reminded ICC.

Also bowled a fun last over in a semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens! What a high pressure match that was, @ICC! 🤯#MeAt20 https://t.co/7pQPPIIsZ9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2020

“Also bowled a fun last over in a semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens! What a high pressure match that was,” Sachin said. He was referring to the tense semifinal vs South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup, where Mohammed Azharuddin took a gamble by throwing the ball to Sachin, with six required off the last over.

Sachin bowled three dot balls to Allan Donald, there was a run out as the Eden Gardens descended into pandemonium, Brian McMillan failed to get a boundary off the last delivery and India won by 2 runs.

Sachin’s reputation as the best batsman of his generation is hardly ever disputed, but like the Hero Cup semifinal in 1993, his contributions with the ball were also vital for his team many times – like the 3/31 in the 2001 Kolkata Test and the 5/32 vs Australia in the Kochi ODI in 1998.

