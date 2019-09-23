Toggle Menu
‘He always supported me’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how Madhav Apte helped him in tweethttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-remembers-madhav-apte-twitter-reactions-6020704/

‘He always supported me’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how Madhav Apte helped him in tweet

Paying tribute to former India opener, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar stated that how Apte and Dungarpur Sir allowed him to play for Cricket Club of India (CCI) despite being just 15-years-old.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a picture of him along with Madhav Apte. (Twitter/sachin_rt)

Former India cricketer Madhav Apte passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, and among the cricketers who paid their respects to him was Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar recalled how Apte and Raj Singh Dungarpur allowed him to play for the Cricket Club of India despite him being just 15 at the time.

“Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Apte, who passed away at the age of 86, represented India in 7 Tests, scoring 542 runs, which included a hundred and three fifties. He made his Test debut against Pakistan at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on November 1952 and played his last test against West Indies at Kingston in April 1953.

The opener, who was a regular on the Mumbai cricket circuit for decades after playing for India, had led the city’s side to two Ranji Trophy titles in 1958-59 and 1961-62.

Tendulkar’s schoolmate and former India cricketer, Vinod Kambli, also tweeted his condolences. Kambli said he and his father had the privilege of playing alongside Apte.

Many other former cricketers and members of the cricketing fraternity also tweeted their condolences :

Apte played along with several legendary cricketers, including Vinoo Mankad, Polly Umrigar, Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android