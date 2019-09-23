‘He always supported me’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how Madhav Apte helped him in tweet

Former India cricketer Madhav Apte passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, and among the cricketers who paid their respects to him was Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar recalled how Apte and Raj Singh Dungarpur allowed him to play for the Cricket Club of India despite him being just 15 at the time.

“Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Apte, who passed away at the age of 86, represented India in 7 Tests, scoring 542 runs, which included a hundred and three fifties. He made his Test debut against Pakistan at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on November 1952 and played his last test against West Indies at Kingston in April 1953.

The opener, who was a regular on the Mumbai cricket circuit for decades after playing for India, had led the city’s side to two Ranji Trophy titles in 1958-59 and 1961-62.

Tendulkar’s schoolmate and former India cricketer, Vinod Kambli, also tweeted his condolences. Kambli said he and his father had the privilege of playing alongside Apte.

Many other former cricketers and members of the cricketing fraternity also tweeted their condolences :

Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri Madhav Apte. He was one of the finest batsmen for India and Bombay. Condolences to his family members, friends and closed ones. #RIP — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 23, 2019

I am in mourning at the passing of Shri Madhav Apte. Deep, genuine cricket lover, quality batsman himself (7 tests at an avg of 49.3), and a classy, dignified human being. From an era where love for the game was unconditional. Wonderful host, great story-teller. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2019

Madhav Apte played, lived and breathed cricket. Man of fine sensibilities, generosity of heart, sparkling wit and intelligence. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 23, 2019

Another Institution of Bombay and Mumbai Cricket comes to an end. RIP Madhav Rao Apte. Will treasure those long discussions with you on cricket from your days! — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) September 23, 2019

Madhav Apte had a bag of stories. From Vinoo Mankad to his buddy Subhya Fergie Gupte. To listen to him was rewinding cricket history. Dignified affable yet accessible as a senior. Passing Peddar Road and Woodland Apartments each time will bring back memories with a smile! #RIP — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) September 23, 2019

Saddened to hear about the demise of Madhav Apte ji. Great story teller and played cricket till he was 71. My thoughts and prayers with his family. pic.twitter.com/zoKlpQ2Gay — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2019

Apte played along with several legendary cricketers, including Vinoo Mankad, Polly Umrigar, Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi.