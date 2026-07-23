Tendulkar on NEET protests: ‘Must create a culture where hard work is rewarded’

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday became the latest sportsperson to talk about the nationwide protests over NEET paper leaks. The protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan besides also demanding accountability for the NEET paper leaks earlier. The protests in the national capital had taken a violent turn a few days ago when CJP tried to march to Parliament on July 20.

“My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, “Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.” As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success,” he said on X.