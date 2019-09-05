Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight – on and off the field, recalls Sachin Tendulkar on Teachers Day

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his coach Ramakant Achrekar are two of the most famed student-teacher combination known in the country. On Thursday, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Master Blaster went down memory lane to share a picture of the moment when he learnt the batting techniques from Achrekar.

Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight – on the field and in life.

I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life.

His lessons continue to guide me today. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/kr6hYIVXwt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2019

In a tweet, Tendulkar wrote,” Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight – on the field and in life.I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life.His lessons continue to guide me today.”

Long before his debut in 1989, Sachin needed the mentoring of two men who provided constant support to him – his brother Ajit and coach Achrekar. A prankster in his youth days, Sachin would get himself into trouble a lot and would be brought back to line by the two men.

You’ll always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/0UIJemo5oM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2019

Ramakant Achrekar passed away at the age of 87 on 2 January 2019 and Sachin Tendulkar had paid his tribute to the childhood coach. In an emotional statement, Sachin had said, “Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.”