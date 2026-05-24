Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on son Arjun after Lucknow Super Giants debut

Arjun Tendulkar of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings during Match 68 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on May 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on son Arjun who took the wicket of the in-form Prabhsimran Singh with a yorker that trapped the opener in front of the stumps in the 15th over in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings encounter on Saturday. Arjun finally made his debut for LSG after waiting almost the entirety of the season and returned with figures of 1/36 in his 4 overs.

“Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always,” Sachin posted on X.