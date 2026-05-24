Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on son Arjun after Lucknow Super Giants debut

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The legendary Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on son Arjun who took the wicket of the in-form Prabhsimran Singh with a yorker that trapped the opener in front of the stumps in the 15th over in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings encounter on Saturday. Arjun finally made his debut for LSG after waiting almost the entirety of the season and returned with figures of 1/36 in his 4 overs.
“Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always,” Sachin posted on X.
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December, Arjun was traded by Mumbai Indians for his first stint outside the five-time champions. Lucknow Super Giants acquired the services of Arjun at his base price of INR 30 lakh.
Well done, Arjun. ❤️
Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.
Cricket tests patience as much… pic.twitter.com/3RdiGkXbfT
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 23, 2026
Having made his T20 debut in 2021, Arjun was first signed up in the IPL by the Mumbai Indians the same season. In 29 T20Is, Arjun has snapped up 35 wickets at a strike rate of 16.0 besides aggregating 189 runs with the bat. Arjun has played only five IPL games in all, picking up three wickets.
On Saturday, Punjab Kings rode on skipper Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten ton and opener Prabhsimran’s fifty to beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match.
PBKS produced a good bowling display to restrict LSG to 196 for six, a target which they chased down with consummate ease with Iyer (101 not off 51 balls) and Prabhsimran (69 off 39) leading from the front as they stayed in the hunt for a playoffs berth.
PBKS chased down the target in 18 overs, reaching 200 for 3.
Earlier, opener Josh Inglis made 72 off 44 balls with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes, while Ayush Badoni scored 43 off 18 deliveries in the middle overs to guide LSG to 196 for 6.
Towards the end, Abdul Samad made an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/25) and Marco Jansen (2/33) were the most successful bowlers for PBKS on the day.
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