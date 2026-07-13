‘Another beautiful step forward’: Tendulkar lauds India women after Lord’s win

India players celebrate with the trophy following the victory in the test match during day four of the first Women's Rothesay Test cricket match between England and India in London, England, Monday, July 13, 2026. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian Women’s team after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side created history when they demolished England by 270 runs at Lord’s in the first-ever women’s Test in the iconic venue. Ahead of the final day’s play, Tendulkar was also seen interacting with the Indian team on Monday.

“Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord’s. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women’s Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time. Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory. Smriti’s composure, Yastika’s brilliant century and Kranti’s five-wicket haul made this occasion even more special. The journey of women’s cricket has been remarkable, and this was another beautiful step forward,” Tendulkar posted on X.