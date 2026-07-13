‘Another beautiful step forward’: Tendulkar lauds India women after Lord’s win

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Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian Women’s team after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side created history when they demolished England by 270 runs at Lord’s in the first-ever women’s Test in the iconic venue. Ahead of the final day’s play, Tendulkar was also seen interacting with the Indian team on Monday.
“Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord’s. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women’s Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time. Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory. Smriti’s composure, Yastika’s brilliant century and Kranti’s five-wicket haul made this occasion even more special. The journey of women’s cricket has been remarkable, and this was another beautiful step forward,” Tendulkar posted on X.
Needing four wickets to wrap up the game overnight, India completed formalities in the morning session on day four, dismissing England for 186 in 62.5 overs despite a dogged half-century from Sophie Ecclestone.
Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord’s. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women’s Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time.
Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory. Smriti’s composure,… pic.twitter.com/CR2YrfhhA2
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2026
It was a clinical performance from India in a format they don’t play often, beating an out of sorts England fair and square in the “Home of Cricket”. Resuming their second innings at 130 for six, England batted for more than 90 minutes before succumbing to Indian bowlers. India had set a mammoth 457-run target for the hosts.
England’s lead scorer Amy Jones (54 off 80) was the first wicket to fall on the day with Sneh Rana having her caught at mid-wicket. Sophie Ecclestone, who was dropped twice off Gaud, too put up some resistance batting alongside Issy Wong (1 off 33) but they only delayed the inevitable.
Deepti Sharma cleaned up the tail by removing Lauren Bell and Wong in quick succession. Rana bowled a beauty to finally get rid of Ecclestone, triggering on field celebrations and in the Indian dressing room.
Both India and England had endured disappointment in the preceding T20 World Cup and with Lord’s hosting a Women’s Test 142 years after it conducted the first men’s Test, there was a lot at stake for both teams.
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