‘Speaks a lot about our batting depth’: Sachin Tendulkar’s effusive praise for Indian lower order

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday praised the Indian lower middle order for their performance with the willow against in the first Test at Nagpur.

India started the day on 321-7 and was all out for 400.

Ravindra Jadeja moved from 66 to 70 and was bowled by offspinner Todd Murphy. Murphy also claimed Mohammed Shami, who hit 37 off 47 balls. Murphy finished with 7-124 in his maiden test, the sixth best figures on debut for an Australian.

Axar Patel advanced from 52 overnight to a career-best 84, including 10 boundaries and a six, when he was last man out.

This helped India reach a total of 400 in their first innings and gain a sizeable advantage.

Lauding the effort of the trio, Tendulkar wrote on Twitter: “India were 5 down even before we got the lead, and now we are ahead by 223 runs. Speaks a lot about our batting depth and contributions by our lower order. Well done @akshar2026 & @MdShami11! #INDvAUS.”

In the second innings, R Ashwin took 5/37 in 12 overs as Australia were dismissed for 91, its lowest total in India.

Ashwin tore through Australia to set up India’s comprehensive victory by an innings and 132 runs inside three days