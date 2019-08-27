Sachin Tendulkar pays glowing tribute to Don Bradman on his 111th anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar, on Tuesday, paid glowing tribute to Sir Donald Bradman on the occasion of the latter’s 111th birth anniversary. Tendulkar, who had met Bradman along with former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne during’s India’s tour of the country in 1998/99, posted a heartful message for the legendary cricketer.

If you ever write a letter to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, you’ll notice their Post Box number is 9994. That’s in honour of the greatest batsmen who ever lived. Don Bradman, born on this day in 1908, had an incredible test average of 99.94. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 27, 2019

Born on 27th August 1908, Bradman is best remembered for his extraoridnary career batting average of 99.94 in Test cricket. After life on the playing field, Bradman also played a huge role in Australia’s rise as a super power in the sport, first as a player, then a captain and later as an administrator.

Remembering the special day, Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, “A lot of people remember Sir Don Bradman for his extraordinary batting; I remember him more for his graciousness and sense of humour that I experienced when I had the privilege of spending some time with him in 1998.”

Every cricket fan remembers the famous 1998 Sharjah ODI series when Sachin showed back-to-back brilliant performances with the bat, scoring 134 and 143 runs in two crucial matches against Australia to make the headlines. This series also caught Bradman’s attention and as a result, he was invited by the legend himself, at his Kensington Park home in Adelaide on his 90th birthday.

A lot of people remember Sir Don Bradman for his extraordinary batting; I remember him more for his graciousness and sense of humour that I experienced when I had the privilege of spending some time with him in 1998. pic.twitter.com/pF1KJ7S9Fq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2019

In his book, ‘Bradman’s Best’, it is mentioned that the Australian was so impressed by Sachin’s technique and compactness that he even asked his wife to look at Sachin’s game.

Speaking about Tendulkar, Bradman had said, “I saw him playing on television and was struck by his technique, so I asked my wife to come look at him. Now I never saw myself play, but I feel that this player is playing much the same as I used to play, and she looked at him on Television and said yes, there is a similarity between the two… his compactness, technique, stroke production… it all seemed to gel.”

Bradman passed away on 25th February, 2001 aged 92.