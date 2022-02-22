Sachin Tendulkar reveals his only request to BCCI in 2013 farewell Test

The day Sachin Tendulkar retired was a day that will be etched in the conscience of every cricket fan in the country as well as around the world. Tendulkar drew curtains on his illustrious 24-year-old career on November 16, 2013 after completing 200 Test matches, holding the records for the most number of runs in both Tests and ODIs and for being the only batter to score 100 centuries in international cricket.

He played his last Test in Mumbai and revealed in a chat with journalist Graham Bensinger that he had made a request to the BCCI to keep the match in his hometown so that his mother could come and watch him play.

“When I was about to play my last match, I told the board… the BCCI, that these two games are going to be my last but my only request and my wish is that I play my last game in Mumbai so that my mother could come to the stadium and watch. So they graciously agreed to host the last game in Mumbai and that’s the only time she has seen me play live in 24 years,” the Master Blaster revealed.

“It was unbelievable. I was batting. They showed her on that mega-screen and she wasn’t aware of it. And the whole stadium is watching her reaction. I was anyway emotional, and in those emotions, you need to stay focused. That was an important over, the last six balls but what I saw on the mega-screen was equally important,” he added.

He also revealed that no one from his family, apart from his brother, had watched him play live before his last match.

After the post-match presentation ceremony, Tendulkar took over the mike and talked out people who had helped him reach the pinnacle of cricket for all these years. In his farewell speech, Tendulkar was emotional and thanked his fans for all the support throughout the years.