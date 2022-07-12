Sachin Tendulkar, Nasser Hussain agree Jasprit Bumrah is best bowler across formats

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah recorded his best figures in ODI when he took 6/19 against England in the first ODI in the Oval.

Bumrah’s performance was lauded by everyone across the globe but the best compliment that the star could ever hope to receive was from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian legend tweeted that he was of the opinion that Bumrah was the best bowler across all three formats, something that England legend Nasser Hussain agreed to on-air.

“I’ve been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air,” Tendulkar tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that the two cricketing stalwarts did not always see eye to eye, with Hussain orchestrating Tendulkar’s only stump out in Test cricket in 2001 in Bangalore.

Ashley Giles was bowling to Tendulkar during the third Test in Bangalore and had managed to keep him quiet by bowling into his pads. Ultimately, Tendulkar decided to come forward, failed to make contact and was out stumped.

In 2021, Hussain wrote in Daily mail about that incident, “So I looked at Tendulkar and thought, ‘Where would they prefer Ashley to bowl? The bit where it isn’t spinning or the bit that gives Giles something to play with?’ The plan, then, was for the left-arm spinner Giles to bowl over the wicket into that rough and you could see Tendulkar didn’t like it. It frustrated him. And in the end he was stumped by keeper James Foster.”

On Tuesday, Bumrah ended with dream figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs and in the process became the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England. It was also England’s lowest total against India.