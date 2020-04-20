Follow Us:
Monday, April 20, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar reveals why Mohammad Kaif was nicknamed ‘bhai sahab’

During his cricketing career, Mohammad Kaif's efforts in the field left fans in awe and this was once again visible during the Road World Safety Series in March.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 20, 2020 9:11:29 pm
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif

At a time when India was not considered as a great fielding unit, Mohammad Kaif along with Yuvraj Singh set a benchmark in this department for his teammates to emulate.

During his cricketing career, Kaif’s efforts on the field left fans in awe with quite a few outstanding efforts on the ground.

Recently during the Road World Safety Series, the 39-year-old once again showed he still has some gas left in the tank.

Former teammate and batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar was also a part of the series and was visibly impressed by Kaif’s brilliance in the field even after taking retirement from the game.

Recently in a YouTube video, the Little Master discussed the proceedings of the series and applauded Kaif for still putting the same effort on-field.

“We had to tell Kaif to be cautious. We nicknamed him ‘bhai sahab’. ‘Bhai sahab, thoda sambhalke. It’s the first match, there are a lot of matches to be played,” Tendulkar said while praising Kaif .

“What if you pull a hamstring or something. It (diving and fielding quickly) comes naturally to me. He thinks if you are fit, you continue doing those things. He was a really fit guy. He was an outstanding fielder in team,” Tendulkar added.

Kaif is also fondly remembered for his match-winning in the 2002 Natwest final against England at Lords. Yuvraj Singh and Kaif had combined together to play a rescue act and guide India towards a historic win.

