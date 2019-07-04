Sachin Tendulkar sends goodwill message to Ambati Rayudu

Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar sends goodwill message to Ambati Rayuduhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-message-ambati-rayudu-5815483/

Sachin Tendulkar sent Ambati Rayudu his gratitude for his service to Indian cricket and recalled fond times spent together in the Mumbai Indians dressing room.

Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday (File Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar sent a message of goodwill to Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. Sachin sent Rayudu his gratitude for his service to Indian cricket and recalled fond times spent together in the Mumbai Indians dressing room.

Snubbed twice over for the ongoing World Cup, Rayudu Wednesday retired from all forms of cricket without specifying his reasons for calling it quits.

The 33-year-old Andhra Pradesh batsman was in India’s official standbys list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Opener Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management’s insistence and it is learnt, Rayudu was left quite disappointed by the turn of events.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup. Declared the preferred No.4 batsman by Kohli not many months ago, Rayudu was ignored for Shankar in India’s final squad for the big event.

