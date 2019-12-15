Sachin Tendulkar looks for Chennai waiter whose advice changed his game

Sachin Tendulkar says a piece of advice from a stranger in Chennai led him to redesign his elbow guard. (File Photo) Sachin Tendulkar says a piece of advice from a stranger in Chennai led him to redesign his elbow guard. (File Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar in a Twitter post on Saturday asked for help in locating a waiter from Chennai who had given him a piece of priceless advice on how his elbow guard restricted his bat swing.

Sachin said that he had followed up on the waiter’s advice and redesigned his elbow guard after that, adding that this was something only that person had spotted.

A chance encounter can be memorable!

I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it.

I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him? pic.twitter.com/BhRanrN5cm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2019

Recounting a day at a Chennai hotel during a Test series in his playing days, Sachin said, “I asked for a coffee. A waiter came to my room. He asked me if it was okay if he discussed something on cricket with me.”

“Whenever you wear an arm guard, your bat swing changes,” the waiter had told him, Sachin said in a video posted on Saturday.

“I had never spoken about this with anyone in the world before that. He was the only one who had noticed,” Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar, in a career that spanned two and a half decades, adapted to the multiple changes in the game throughout his career, to bow out from international cricket in 2013 with the highest tally of runs in the sport.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd