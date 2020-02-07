‘There’s something about Marnus’: Sachin Tendulkar likens Labuschagne to himself

Marnus Labuschagne reminds Sachin Tendulkar of himself, the Indian cricket legend said. Marnus Labuschagne reminds Sachin Tendulkar of himself, the Indian cricket legend said.

Sachin Tendulkar, having landed in Australia for the weekend’s Bushfire Bash charity cricket match, said on Friday that Marnus Labuschagne is the modern-day batsman who reminds himself most of his own batting style.

“His footwork was incredible, so he would be the one I would say,” Tendulkar told reporters when asked which current player plays like he did.

Australian Labuschagne has enjoyed a sensational rise over the past year, climbing 107 places on the Test batting rankings to sit third behind Virat Kohli and Steve Smith at the moment.

Tendulkar said, “I saw Marnus getting hit (on the helmet by) the second ball he faced from Jofra Archer and post that, the 15 minutes he batted I said ‘this player looks special, there is something about him’.”

“His footwork was precise and footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind then your feet don’t move. “So that clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong.”

Watch | Ponting, Lara turn back clock in nets before Bushfire Bash

Tendulkar will coach the Ricky Ponting XI for Sunday’s star-studded charity fundraiser match. He said a lingering shoulder injury will stop him from playing in the match but added that he did not need any second thoughts when asked to be part of the exhibition game.

“I received a message from Brett Lee,” Tendulkar said. “Brett said that Kevin (Roberts, Cricket Australia’s chief executive) would like to be in touch with you.

“It was a no-brainer. From the moment I was asked, I said, ‘yes I’m more than happy to come here.'”

All profits and funds from the match would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, which will help victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

The match will be a 10-over-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face. Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings.

