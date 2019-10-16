‘This was important’: Sachin Tendulkar lauds ICC’s Super Over rule change

Sachin Tendulkar lauded International Cricket Council (ICC) for amendment in the rule in case of a tie in knockout games of tournaments like World Cup. ICC scraped the boundary count rule used to adjudge the winners of high-voltage World Cup 2019 final which created controversy.

Tendulkar had earlier recommended the removal of the same rule to ascertain the result of a knockout game. In case of a tie in the super over, the teams will continue to repeat the process until there is a clear winner.

The highest run-scorer in international cricket welcomed the new rule by ICC after the board meetings in Dubai.

I felt this was important as it is a fair way to obtain a result when nothing else separates the 2 teams. https://t.co/LdVMYawMR5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2019

“In group stages, if the Super Over is tied, the match will be tied. In semifinals and finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other,” the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

However, Jimmy Neesham, who scored 13 of 15 runs from the super over was not happy with the decision as he mocked ICC’s new rule.

The Kane Willamson-led side was left heartbroken after ICC decided to hand over the World Cup trophy to England on the basis of better boundary count after the finals and the ensuing Super Over finished in a tie.