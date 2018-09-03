Sachin Tendulkar lauds England for winning Test series

England’s Alastair Cook celebrates taking a catch to dismiss India’s Virat Kohli in the fourth Test. (Source: Reuters) England’s Alastair Cook celebrates taking a catch to dismiss India’s Virat Kohli in the fourth Test. (Source: Reuters)

A day after England defeated India by 60 runs in the fourth Test at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday congratulated the English team for taking an assialable 3-1 lead in the series. Applauding the efforts and consistency shown by the English players, the little master on Twitter said, “Congratulations to the England team! The consistency of their performances and playing crucial moments better resulted in a good series win. Best wishes to the Indian team for the final Test. #ENGvIND.”

England secured the Test series by wrapping up the Indian batsmen in the fourth day of the Test match. India chasing the target of 245 runs collapsed at 184 with Moeen Ali scalping four crucial wickets. Moeen Ali was presented with ‘Man Of The Match’ award for his brilliant spells in both the innings.

After losing the openers and middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara early in the innings, India were onset towards a comeback with both skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane standing firm in the middle. Both the right-handed batsmen constructed a 101-run partnership before Moeen Ali took the vital wicket of Kohli. Ali then went on to dismiss Rahane, the lone hope for the visitors to take them home.

