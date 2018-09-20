Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Sachin Tendulkar refuses Doctorate from Jadhavpur University: Report

Sachin Tendulkar reportedly refused the honorary doctorate from Jadhavpur University due to "ethical reasons".

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 20, 2018 7:56:28 pm
Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar reportedly refused doctorate due to “ethical” reasons. (Source: File Photo)
India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has reportedly refused to accept an honorary Doctorate of Literature from Jadhavpur University (JU) a report from News 18 said. As per the report, the former Indian batsman was to be conferred with the Doctorate at the University’s 63rd Annual Convocation on December 24. Speaking to the news channel, the university’s vice-chancellor Suranjan Das said that Tendulkar refused to accept the honour due to “ethical reasons”.

“What Tendulkar actually meant was that since he hasn’t earned it, he feels that it would be morally wrong for him to accept the D. Lit,” Das was quoted as saying in the report. On being questioned about his decision, Tendulkar told the news channel that he never accepts honour of this distinction from any university. He added that he had earlier turn down Oxford University as well.

After Tendulkar’s refusal, the university chancellor and West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has decided to confer the degree to boxer Mary Kom, the report adds.

It is not the first time Tendulkar has refused to accept a similar honour. Earlier in 2011, Tendulkar refused to accept a similar honour from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Tendulkar, in his 24-year long career, has played 200 Tests in which he has scored 15,921 runs with 51 centuries. He has also played 463 ODIs, in which he scored 49 centuries. He played his last Test against West Indies in Mumbai on November 14, 2013.

