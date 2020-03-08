‘Imran didn’t realize what he did’: Irfan Pathan’s son boxes with Sachin Tendulkar

Irfan Pathan’s son ‘boxes’ with Sachin Tendulkar. Irfan Pathan’s son ‘boxes’ with Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar gave Irfan Pathan’s son a heartwarming moment ‘he will realize when he grows up’ after the India Legends team’s victory over West Indies Legends in the Road Safety World Series match on Saturday.

In a video posted by Irfan Pathan, one of the members of India’s winning side, his son is seen boxing with Sachin Tendulkar.

“Imran didn’t realise what he did. he will when he grows up… #boxing @sachin_rt paji,” Pathan captioned the video.

Sachin, batting at the Wankhede after a gap of 2304 days, has brought back memories for many fans over the past week.

West Indies posted a competitive 150/8 in their 20 overs in the match. India chased down the target with seven wickets to spare as the famed former Indian opening pair of Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag cut loose, together destroying the opponents.

While Sachin scored a masterful 36 off 29 ( seven fours), Sehwag bludgeoned his way to a brisk fifty. The Delhi Dasher finished it off in style with a boundary over extra cover to seal the deal, remaining unbeaten on 74 off 57 balls.

