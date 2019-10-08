Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Indian Air Force on 87th anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar attended the celebrations for the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The festivities were overseen by Air Chief Marshal, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who assumed charge last month.

Sachin, who was conferred with the honorary rank of “Group Captain” in September 2010, shared a celebratory message through his social media handles, both on Twitter and Instagram.

“On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, best wishes to all. I thank all the soldiers and officers for always keeping India safe. Seeing the excitement regarding the Prime Minister Modi-initiated Swacch Bharat Mission, I hope India forever remains healthy, clean, and safe. Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

🇮🇳 वायु सेना दिवस के अवसर पर सभी को शुभकामनाएं।भारत को हमेशा सुरक्षित रखने के लिए मैं देश के हर सैनिक को धन्यवाद देता हूं। माननीय PM मोदी जी द्वारा जारी स्वस्थ और स्वच्छ भारत मिशन में आपके उत्साह को देखकर मैं कामना करता हूं कि भारत हमेशा स्वस्थ, स्वच्छ और सुरक्षित रहे। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/6eYrZDrYgE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2019

At the celebratory parade at the Hindon Air Base, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flew the MiG Bison aircraft, where the former Indian cricketer was in attendance with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar.

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron for their role in the airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot in February.

“Indian Air Force is grateful for the nation’s trust and confidence in us and the support provided. On behalf of all air warriors, I assure the nation of our sacred resolve, defending the sovereignty of our skies and safeguarding our national interest at all cost,” said Bhadauria at the parade.

The IAF was established as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India’s aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal. After gaining independence, the prefix was removed, and the IAF was born, which has, since then, participated in four wars and several major operations.