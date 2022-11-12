‘We cannot judge our team only by this performance…we have been world number one T20 side as well’: Sachin Tendulkar post India’s T20 WC exit

Following India’s exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup after suffering a ten wicket loss against England and the criticism around it, Sachin Tendulkar has said that the team cannot be judged solely on the basis of one result.

“It was a tough game for us, 170 for no loss….that’s a bad defeat. Rather disappointing,” Tendulkar said in a recent video to ANI. But also, let’s not judge our team only by this performance because we have been world number one T20 side as well. To get to that number one spot, it does not happen overnight. You have to play good cricket over a period of time and that is what the team has done.”

The former India captain further added, “By no means I’m trying to say that these performances are okay, players also did not want to go out and fail. But every day it doesn’t happen. In sport, these ups and downs are there. It cannot be that victory is ours and losses are theirs. We have to be in it together.”

Tendulkar also talked about how the total set by India was never not good enough to defend at the venue and that the bowlers not picking wickets didn’t help in covering the same.

“168 at the Adelaide Oval wasn’t a great total because the dimensions of the ground are completely different,” he said. “Side boundaries are really really short. Maybe 190 or around that would’ve been a good total. 168 at Adelaide is equivalent to 150 or so on any other ground and to me that is not a competitive total. Let’s accept that we did not put up a good total on the board. So was the case with our bowling, when it came to picking wickets we were unsuccessful.”