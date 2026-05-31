Tendulkar calls for 3 radical changes in T20 rules, starting with Impact Player

A score of 200 has for the longest time been a show of strength in T20 cricket but this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) it was extraordinarily proving to be a below par score on a number of occassions. While the ceiling for big-hitting has been steadily rising in recent years in the IPL, particularly since the introduction of the Impact Player rule, it has gone to unprecedented levels this year leading to calls for changes to be made to restore balance between bat and ball. India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has suggested three changes to be made to T20 cricket overall, starting with scrapping the Impact Player rule.

“The Impact Player needs to go away. That is my personal opinion. I feel, in a T20 match, you just have to play 20 overs and then you are adding one more batter to that lineup where bowlers are already being challenged,” said Tendulkar at the Cricinfo Honours. It has to be noted that the Impact Player rule hasn’t been applied in international T20s.

Secondly, Tendulkar feels that there should be four overs of batting powerplay and two overs of bowling powerplay, with the fielding captain being able to opt for the latter at any stage of the game. The present rule calls for the first six overs of the innings to be the batting powerplay with fielding restrictions and there is no bowling powerplay.”The second one, maybe a suggestion, the powerplay of six overs with fied restrictions; let the first four overs be a batters’ powerplay with the field restrictions. Post that, the remaining two, it should be determined by the fielding captain whenever he would like to take, will also get one fielder extra outside the ring at any stage of the game,” said Tendulkar.

Thirdly: “And one bowler should be allowed to bowl five overs. Invariably, the best bowler of the side will take that fifth over. Wouldn’t you want to see your best bowler bowling more? The top batters bat even 20 overs sometimes. Why shouldn’t the best bowler be bowling five overs,” Tendulkar concluded.