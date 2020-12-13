Sachin Tendulkar identifies the biggest threat for India before pink-ball Test

Sachin Tendulkar looks at his bat during the Indian training session. (AP)

Former India legend Sachin Tendulkar warned the Indian team to be wary of ‘three important players’ in the Australian side before the series gets underway with the pink-ball day-night Test match in Adelaide.

“From the last time that Australia played India they have got three important players. They have got Warner who is back in the team, Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne,” Tendulkar told AFP.

“This is a far better squad compared to the earlier one. When a couple of your senior members are not there, suddenly that void is felt and that is what Australia felt,” Tendulkar added.

According to Tendulkar India’s bowling attack is also stronger and can go toe to toe with the hosts.

“Every era should be kept separate, I don’t like comparing,” he said, when asked if this was the strongest attack India has produced.

“But I can say that it (India) is a complete bowling attack. So it doesn’t matter what kind of surface you are playing on, you have got all sides covered.

“You have got bowlers who can swing the ball. When it comes to variations and awkwardness, that is also there.

“Someone hitting the deck hard is also there. We have got a wrist spinner, we have got finger spinners.”

